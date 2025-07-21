YouTube Music now lets you resume playback across devices

YouTube Music's cross-device playback is finally here

This seamless listening feature is available for both YouTube Premium and Premium Lite subscribers in select regions.

At the same time, YouTube is swapping out its old Trending sections for fresh category-based playlists to better match what people are actually listening to now.

While Spotify has offered cross-device playback for years (even on its free plan), YouTube's version is still exclusive to paid users—but it's a big step forward if you're already subscribed.