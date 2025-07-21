Next Article
YouTube Music now lets you resume playback across devices
YouTube Music just made life easier for Premium users—you can now pause a song on your phone and instantly resume it on your PC app, no restarts needed.
This update (version 8.26.51) syncs your playback between devices, so your music follows you wherever you go.
YouTube Music's cross-device playback is finally here
This seamless listening feature is available for both YouTube Premium and Premium Lite subscribers in select regions.
At the same time, YouTube is swapping out its old Trending sections for fresh category-based playlists to better match what people are actually listening to now.
While Spotify has offered cross-device playback for years (even on its free plan), YouTube's version is still exclusive to paid users—but it's a big step forward if you're already subscribed.