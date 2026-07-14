Samsung's 'Free Double Storage' preorder upgrade now costs half price
Technology
Samsung's popular "Free Double Storage" deal for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Fold 8 Ultra is getting a big update.
Instead of a free bump to the next storage tier during preorders, buyers will now pay one-half the regular price for an upgrade, thanks to a global shortage of storage and RAM.
It's not totally free anymore, but you still get some savings if you preorder.
Preorder storage upgrades about 126,500 won
Expect to pay about 126,500 won (roughly $90) for storage upgrades during preorders.
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event lands in London on July 22.
Preorders run from July 28 to August 3 in Korea, with the official launch expected on August 7.