Samsung's Galaxy A57 and S26 FE to use TCL OLEDs

Samsung just placed a big order (15 million OLED panels) from TCL's CSOT unit in China. These panels are 20% cheaper than Samsung's own, helping the new Galaxy A57 and S26 FE stay affordable even as memory prices keep climbing.

CSOT will help Samsung save costs The Galaxy A57 is expected to move from rigid glass OLEDs to flexible AMOLED panels, which means thinner bezels and less weight.

While making these displays costs more, bringing CSOT on board as a second supplier helps balance out expenses.

CSOT has previously supplied panels to Samsung CSOT has previously supplied panels to Samsung, but this appears to be a significantly larger reported order for CSOT than its prior small-batch supplies to Samsung.

With Samsung sourcing some midrange panels from CSOT, expanding with CSOT keeps production steady and options open.