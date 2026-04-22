Samsung's Galaxy Connect lands on Windows 11 x64 PCs Technology Apr 22, 2026

Big news for Galaxy users: Samsung's Galaxy Connect app is no longer just for Galaxy Book laptops.

Now, if you have a Windows 11 PC from brands like Lenovo, ASUS, or Dell (as long as it's running on Intel or AMD x64), you can use the app too.

That means you can copy and paste between your phone and PC, browse your phone's files right from your computer, or even turn your phone into a second screen.