Samsung's Galaxy Connect lands on Windows 11 x64 PCs
Big news for Galaxy users: Samsung's Galaxy Connect app is no longer just for Galaxy Book laptops.
Now, if you have a Windows 11 PC from brands like Lenovo, ASUS, or Dell (as long as it's running on Intel or AMD x64), you can use the app too.
That means you can copy and paste between your phone and PC, browse your phone's files right from your computer, or even turn your phone into a second screen.
Install 2.1.6.0 from Microsoft-Store ARM unsupported
Just grab the latest version (2.1.6.0) of Galaxy Connect from the Microsoft Store and log in with the same Samsung account linked to your phone.
Heads up: this won't work on ARM-based PCs like those with Snapdragon chips yet.
Overall, it's a handy way for more people to sync up their devices and make life a bit smoother, no matter which brand of laptop you use.