Samsung's Galaxy Ring 2 will focus on software over hardware
Technology
Samsung is developing the Galaxy Ring 2, its next health-focused wearable.
Dr. Hon Pak from Samsung's Digital Health Team shared that this time, the big upgrades are all about smarter software rather than flashy new hardware.
Galaxy Ring 2 may support iPhone
No launch date yet, but Galaxy Ring 2 is set to stand out with deeper integration into Samsung's ecosystem and better health tracking, and it might even work with iPhones, not just Android.
Plus, Samsung Health is getting new features like a Vitals tool to track your heart and breathing trends during sleep over a week, a Heart Health Score based on your habits, and AI-powered coaching for more personalized tips.