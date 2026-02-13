Samsung's Galaxy S26 series to cost more than S25 lineup
Thinking of upgrading your phone later this year? Heads up—Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup (S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra) is set to cost more than last year's models.
The price hike is mainly because the parts inside—like DRAM and NAND chips—are getting pricier.
A South Korea-based ETNews leak reports pricing information, and the source separately states the phones are expected to make their global debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2026.
How much will the phones cost?
The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra could start at KRW 1.8 million (about ₹1,13,000) for the 256GB version and go up to KRW 2 million (₹1,26,000) for 512GB.
The S26+ may be around KRW 1.5 million (₹94,000), while the regular S26 could start at KRW 1.3 million (₹82,000).
That's roughly a KRW 99,000 (₹6,300) jump for the S26 and S26+ over last year, while the S26 Ultra's increase is about KRW 98,600—the first price hike that Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series is witnessing in South Korea in three years.