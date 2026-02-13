Samsung's Galaxy S26 series to cost more than S25 lineup

How much will the phones cost?

The top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra could start at KRW 1.8 million (about ₹1,13,000) for the 256GB version and go up to KRW 2 million (₹1,26,000) for 512GB.

The S26+ may be around KRW 1.5 million (₹94,000), while the regular S26 could start at KRW 1.3 million (₹82,000).

That's roughly a KRW 99,000 (₹6,300) jump for the S26 and S26+ over last year, while the S26 Ultra's increase is about KRW 98,600—the first price hike that Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series is witnessing in South Korea in three years.