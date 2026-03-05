Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra wins 'Best in Show' award

This phone packs a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display, super-bright visuals, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, it's noticeably faster than the 2025 model. You also get up to 16GB RAM, up to a massive 1TB of storage, a battery that can handle binge-watching for up to 31 hours, and a sharp 200MP main camera.

Judges said the phone set new standards for security

Judges highlighted how the S26 Ultra's hardware and its One UI 8.5 with Galaxy AI set new standards for real-world security—something they said really matters now.

The GLOMO Awards celebrate outstanding innovations in the mobile industry and the Best in Show is a top honor judged by a large panel at MWC, making this win a pretty big deal for Samsung fans and anyone into mobile innovation.