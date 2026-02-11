Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 pre-reserve VIP pass goes live
Technology
Samsung is letting fans in India lock in their spot early for the next Galaxy smartphones.
From February 11 to 24, 2026, you can grab a VIP pre-reserve pass for ₹999, which scores you an e-store voucher worth ₹2,699 after the official launch on February 25, 2026.
Other benefits of pre-reserving the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 devices
Your pass price gets knocked off the final phone cost, plus you'll get top exchange value for your old device—no matter what's trending in the market.
There are also exclusive color options and up to 2% Samsung Rewards points if you buy through Samsung's platforms.
Pay upfront and they'll send your voucher code by email and SMS.
Bonus: there's a contest running too—winners can snag vouchers worth ₹5,000 or even ₹50,000 if luck's on your side.