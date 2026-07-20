Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked teases foldable phones, watches and smarter AI
Technology
Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event is happening today, July 20, 2026.
Get ready for new foldable phones, upgraded Galaxy watches, and smarter AI features, all teased to be major leaps forward.
The focus is on sleeker designs and smarter tech that fits right into your daily life.
Galaxy foldables, watches and AI upgrades
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 are coming with lighter builds and crease-free screens thanks to Flex Titanium. There's talk of a Fold 8 Wide model for a more tablet-like feel.
The new Galaxy Watch 9 series will boost health tracking with better sleep and heart rate monitoring, plus smoother syncing with your phone.
Samsung's also rolling out its improved Galaxy AI features that connects all your devices seamlessly.