Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked teases foldable phones, watches and smarter AI

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 are coming with lighter builds and crease-free screens thanks to Flex Titanium. There's talk of a Fold 8 Wide model for a more tablet-like feel.

The new Galaxy Watch 9 series will boost health tracking with better sleep and heart rate monitoring, plus smoother syncing with your phone.

Samsung's also rolling out its improved Galaxy AI features that connects all your devices seamlessly.