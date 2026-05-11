Samsung's Galaxy Watch may warn of fainting 5 minutes early
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Watch just got smarter: it may soon warn you about fainting episodes (thanks to vasovagal syncope, or VVS) up to 5 minutes before they happen.
Using AI and a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, it alerts you early so you can sit down or get help, helping prevent nasty falls and injuries.
Tested on 132 people, 90% sensitivity
This feature was clinically tested on 132 people and showed strong results: 90% sensitivity and 64% specificity.
It may roll out on the Galaxy Watch6 and newer models once approved.
Since VVS affects around 40% of people at least once in their lives, this update could make a real difference for anyone who's ever worried about suddenly passing out.