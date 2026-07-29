Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 inner screen remembers rotation lock
Technology
Samsung just made life a bit easier for Galaxy Z Fold 8 users: now, the inner screen remembers its own rotation lock setting when you unfold it.
No more messing around with manual settings or routines.
This update, part of One UI 9, is perfect for anyone who likes to switch between watching videos, gaming, or multitasking on their foldable.
Z Fold 8 gets separate rotation-locks
You can now set different rotation locks for the inner and outer screens: keep one locked while the other stays flexible.
This handy tweak was first spotted by a Reddit user and has since been confirmed.
Good news if you have an older Z Fold: this feature will presumably roll out to previous models with Android 17.
Preorders for the Z Fold 8 are open now.