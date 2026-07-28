Samsung's JB Park says AI demand prolongs memory chip shortage
Samsung's Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park says the global memory chip shortage isn't ending anytime soon, thanks to booming demand from AI tech.
The crisis will continue until capacity catches up which could take a couple of years, he told CNBC-TV18.
Samsung absorbs costs and offers EMIs
With prices rising because of the chip crunch, Samsung is trying to help by absorbing some costs and offering EMIs to make things easier for buyers.
Park also gave a shout-out to India's role in their global plans (almost one-half of the phones made at their Noida plant get shipped out worldwide under the "Made in India, Made for the World" push).
AI features limited to high-end phones
Right now, only high-end smartphones can handle the best AI features because they have more powerful hardware.
But Park expects these cool tools will eventually show up in more affordable devices as technology improves.