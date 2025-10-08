Samsung's new 200MP sensor could redefine smartphone photography

Sensor packs tech to boost color and low-light performance

The ISOCELL HP5 isn't just about big numbers—it's loaded with features to boost color and low-light performance.

High Precision Microlens and High Sensitivity DTI help it soak up more light and cut down on interference.

With AI-powered E2E Remosaic, you get fast, crisp 200MP photos, plus Staggered HDR and Smart ISO Pro for improved dynamic range.

Tetrapixel tech brightens up night shots, and you can shoot 8K video at 30fps with flexible zoom.

Mass production is already underway, so expect to see this sensor in upcoming Samsung phones soon.