Samsung's new 200MP sensor could redefine smartphone photography
Samsung has unveiled the ISOCELL HP5, a 200MP camera sensor made for smartphones—currently the highest resolution available in smartphones as of 2024.
It's built for telephoto and periscope lenses, packs super-small 0.5um pixels, and fits into a compact 1/1.56-inch size.
To handle the usual low-light struggles of tiny pixels, Samsung added tech like Front Deep Trench Isolation and dual Vertical Transfer Gate, so your shots stay bright and clear.
Sensor packs tech to boost color and low-light performance
The ISOCELL HP5 isn't just about big numbers—it's loaded with features to boost color and low-light performance.
High Precision Microlens and High Sensitivity DTI help it soak up more light and cut down on interference.
With AI-powered E2E Remosaic, you get fast, crisp 200MP photos, plus Staggered HDR and Smart ISO Pro for improved dynamic range.
Tetrapixel tech brightens up night shots, and you can shoot 8K video at 30fps with flexible zoom.
Mass production is already underway, so expect to see this sensor in upcoming Samsung phones soon.