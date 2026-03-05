Samsung's new foldable OLED screens can take a golf hit

Samsung 's secret is in the layers: thicker ultra-thin glass, shock-absorbing design tweaks, and titanium backplates all work together to keep these screens safe from real-life bumps (and apparently sports equipment too).

While impressive, these displays still don't match Google's Pixel Fold

While these new displays beat older Samsung models for toughness, they still don't match the dust resistance of Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold or Honor's Magic V6.

Still, Samsung's flashy demo shows it's serious about making foldables that last—even if you're not planning to play basketball with your phone.