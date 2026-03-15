Samsung's new Galaxy S26 series is all about next-level AI
Technology
Samsung just dropped its Galaxy S26 series, and it's all about next-level AI.
The new phones can now handle things like booking services or shopping for you, for some tasks the phone can complete actions without opening apps.
Samsung's big push is making your phone smarter and way more helpful, so everyday stuff feels effortless.
How AI is the heart of the phone
The S26 lineup packs three different AIs: Google's Gemini handles tasks and payments, Perplexity answers your web questions, and an upgraded Bixby runs things on the device itself.
With better processors and AI-driven cameras too, Samsung is making AI the heart of the phone, not just a bonus feature, setting it apart from rivals like Apple.