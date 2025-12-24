Samsung's new wide fold is coming for Apple's foldable crown

Unlike this year's taller Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Wide Fold's squarer screens are designed to make reading docs or editing pics feel more natural—think tablet vibes in your pocket. You'll also get Qi2 wireless charging and speedy 25W wireless charging, matching what we might see on next-gen Galaxy phones.

How does it stack up against Apple?

Apple's rumored foldable iPhone for 2026 is expected to have nearly identical screen sizes and that same easy-to-use aspect ratio.

Both brands are clearly aiming for premium users who want big screens without bulk—the current Z Fold starts at $1,599, so expect these new devices to land in flagship territory price-wise.