Samsung's One UI 8 is here: Top features

AI assistants for your daily tasks

One UI 8 is all about making things smoother and more fun—think Circle to Search for instant gaming tips, Multi Window for easy multitasking with AI content, plus Writing Assist and Drawing Assist if you're feeling creative.

There's also Gemini Live for hands-free voice search on Flip's FlexWindow.

On the media side, Audio Eraser cuts background noise from your videos, Portrait Studio lets you create pet portraits (yes, really), and Call Captions turns calls into live text.