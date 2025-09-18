Samsung's One UI 8 is here: Top features
Samsung just dropped One UI 8, its latest upgrade packed with advanced AI features for Galaxy phones.
The update is coming first to the new Galaxy S25 series, then rolling out to the S24 lineup, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and S24 FE.
You'll get custom suggestions and stronger security tools like Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection and next-gen Wi-Fi encryption.
AI assistants for your daily tasks
One UI 8 is all about making things smoother and more fun—think Circle to Search for instant gaming tips, Multi Window for easy multitasking with AI content, plus Writing Assist and Drawing Assist if you're feeling creative.
There's also Gemini Live for hands-free voice search on Flip's FlexWindow.
On the media side, Audio Eraser cuts background noise from your videos, Portrait Studio lets you create pet portraits (yes, really), and Call Captions turns calls into live text.