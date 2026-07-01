Samsung's One UI 9 adds switchable pixel homescreen search bar
Technology
Samsung just dropped its One UI 9 update, and the big news is a fresh search bar on the home screen: think Google Pixel vibes.
By default, it's set to Google Search, but you can switch it to Samsung's Finder or even use both.
If you're not a fan of extra bars, you can swap it for a page indicator.
Samsung rolling out to Galaxy devices
This feature first showed up on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 with Android 17.
The update is rolling out to more Galaxy devices soon.