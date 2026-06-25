Samsung's One UI 9 beta rolls out on Android 17
Technology
Samsung's One UI 9 beta is rolling out to more Galaxy devices, bringing smoother animations, cleaner layouts, and better readability.
The update, built on Android 17, could be unveiled as early as July 2026 alongside new foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
Sign up via Samsung Members app
The beta is already live for the Galaxy S26 series, with internal test builds hosted on servers for devices like the S25, S24, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, A57, A34, and Tab S12 Ultra.
If you want in early, just sign up through the Samsung Members app.
New features like Tap to Share make file transfers between Galaxy devices faster and easier.
Right now, the beta is available in India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the US.