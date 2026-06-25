Samsung's One UI 9 beta rolls out on Android 17

Sign up via Samsung Members app

The beta is already live for the Galaxy S26 series, with internal test builds hosted on servers for devices like the S25, S24, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, A57, A34, and Tab S12 Ultra.

If you want in early, just sign up through the Samsung Members app.

New features like Tap to Share make file transfers between Galaxy devices faster and easier.

Right now, the beta is available in India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the US.