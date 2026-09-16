Samsung's SmartThings hits 6.9 million users in India, up 30%
Technology
Samsung's SmartThings app just hit 6.9 million users in India, a 30% jump, as more people turn to smart home tech that saves energy and helps with care for older adults.
With SmartThings, you can control your fridge, AC, and washing machine all from one app, making daily life a bit smoother.
Samsung's Bespoke AI adds Knox security
Samsung's new 2026 Bespoke AI lineup includes the Family Hub fridge and an AI Laundry Combo, loaded with features like recipe tips and smarter wash cycles.
Plus, Samsung is beefing up privacy by adding its Knox security platform and longer software support, so you get cool tech without worrying about your data.