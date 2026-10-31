Samsung's switch to Galaxy Z Fold8 ads mock iPhone duo
Technology
Samsung is having some fun at Apple's expense, rolling out ads that call out the iPhone Duo's screen problems.
The campaign, themed "Switch to Galaxy Z Fold8," shows off Samsung's experience with foldables and suggests its Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the more reliable pick.
Apple offering replacements for affected phones
The ads from Canada and Malaysia poke at the iPhone Duo's display cracking issues, which have been linked to hinge design flaws.
Samsung Saudi Arabia even used a cracked iPhone Duo screen as wallpaper on its own device to make its point.
While Apple is offering replacements for affected phones, Samsung isn't missing a chance to nudge users toward its own foldable, keeping the friendly competition alive in the foldable phone world.