Samsung's upcoming AI glasses could redefine how we interact
Samsung is working on a fresh pair of smart AI glasses, rumored to launch toward the end of 2025.
Unlike typical AR glasses, these won't have a screen—instead, they'll use a mic, speaker, and camera for hands-free photos, taking calls, and chatting with AI.
Think Meta's Ray-Ban Stories but with Samsung's spin.
Competing with giants
These AI glasses are just one piece of Samsung's larger tech puzzle.
The company is also developing XR smart glasses (with displays for AR experiences) and the "Project Moohan" VR headset to take on rivals like Apple's Vision Pro.
With this lineup, Samsung aims to appeal to both everyday users and hardcore tech fans as competition heats up from brands like Google and Xiaomi.