US Navy's 1st fully autonomous warship can self-refuel, no crew Technology Aug 14, 2025

DARPA has unveiled the USX-1 Defiant, a fully autonomous warship that can sail for up to a year without anyone onboard.

Unveiled on August 11, 2025 in Washington state, this 180-foot vessel is part of the No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program and can hit speeds of 20 knots.

It's packed with smart tech—think deep-space probe level—that allows it to manage system failures via redundancy and backup systems and refuel itself autonomously.