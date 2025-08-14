Apple Vision Pro 2 to get major performance boost

Vision Pro 2 likely to launch in late 2025

The Vision Pro 2 is expected to launch in late 2025, possibly at Apple's October event. It might actually be the first device ever to use the M5 chip—beating even future Macs.

While the overall look probably won't change much, a redesigned head strap could make it comfier for longer sessions.

The original Vision Pro set high standards with its dual-chip setup and crisp displays, so expectations are definitely high for round two.