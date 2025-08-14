Apple Vision Pro 2 to get major performance boost
Apple is gearing up for the Vision Pro 2, and this time it's getting a big performance boost thanks to the new M5 chip—leaked code hints it'll be a major step up from the first-gen model's M2.
The upgrade promises smoother, more immersive mixed-reality experiences, which should enhance features like richer environments and more complex interactions, making the experience feel even more seamless.
Vision Pro 2 likely to launch in late 2025
The Vision Pro 2 is expected to launch in late 2025, possibly at Apple's October event. It might actually be the first device ever to use the M5 chip—beating even future Macs.
While the overall look probably won't change much, a redesigned head strap could make it comfier for longer sessions.
The original Vision Pro set high standards with its dual-chip setup and crisp displays, so expectations are definitely high for round two.