Samsung's Wide Fold gains 60 micrometers ultra thin glass layer
Technology
Samsung's next foldable, the Wide Fold, is almost here, and it's getting a serious upgrade.
The phone will use a thicker Ultra Thin Glass layer (now 60 micrometers instead of 45 micrometers), which should help cut down on screen creases and make it feel sturdier in your hand.
Samsung targets 6 million foldable shipments
This new Wide Fold is going for a passport-style look: wider and shorter than the Z Fold 8.
Samsung is betting big on foldables this year, aiming to ship up to six million devices with the Wide Fold and Z Fold 8 leading the charge.
If you're more into flip phones, don't worry, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also on the way soon.