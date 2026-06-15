Samsung's Wide Fold gains 60 micrometers ultra thin glass layer

Samsung targets 6 million foldable shipments

This new Wide Fold is going for a passport-style look: wider and shorter than the Z Fold 8.

Samsung is betting big on foldables this year, aiming to ship up to six million devices with the Wide Fold and Z Fold 8 leading the charge.

If you're more into flip phones, don't worry, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also on the way soon.