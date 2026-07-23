Samsung's Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 debut Gemini intelligence
Technology
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold eight and Flip eight, and both come loaded with a brand-new feature called Gemini Intelligence.
Powered by Google's latest Gemini Nano 4 AI, these phones are the first to show off this tech, which was officially revealed on July 23.
Gemini Intelligence uses Gemma 4
Gemini Intelligence is built on Gemma 4 architecture and works in over 140 languages. It brings smarter on-device AI that can automate tasks across more than 40 apps.
The Fold eight runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with up to 16GB of RAM; the Flip eight uses Exynos 2600 with at least 12GB of RAM.
Expect to see this feature roll out to more devices soon, like the upcoming Pixel 11 series.