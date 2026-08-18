Samvith Mahadevan, 14, builds the Allergent to spot hidden allergens

The Allergent is surprisingly accurate, scoring 94% to 97% in tests, and sends results straight to your phone after checking foods like cookies and curries.

Samvith conducted more than 2,000 rounds of testing before moving on to real-world foods and now wants to add more allergens like gluten and dairy.

As he puts it, Samvith hopes that one day, The Allergent will be able to help people with food allergies live safer lives.