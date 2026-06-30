San Diego's Altus Schools introduces 2 humanoid ChatGPT robot tutors
Altus Schools in San Diego is trying something new: two about 6 feet 2-inch tall humanoid robots, powered by ChatGPT, are now helping out as tutors, wellness coaches, career guides, and even language translators.
The $500,000 pilot hopes these expressive robots will connect with students in ways regular screens just cannot.
Impressive role play, hiccups and monitoring
So far, the robots have impressed by role-playing figures like Nikola Tesla during lessons.
But there have been hiccups: sometimes they speak too quickly or need questions repeated.
Staff keep a close eye on all interactions for safety (and conversations are not permanently stored), but students are still encouraged to double-check facts since the AI is not perfect.
Some people are excited about the possibilities for learning; others wonder if it is worth the cost or worry about how it might affect critical thinking.