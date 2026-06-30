San Diego's Altus Schools introduces 2 humanoid ChatGPT robot tutors

Impressive role play, hiccups and monitoring

So far, the robots have impressed by role-playing figures like Nikola Tesla during lessons.

But there have been hiccups: sometimes they speak too quickly or need questions repeated.

Staff keep a close eye on all interactions for safety (and conversations are not permanently stored), but students are still encouraged to double-check facts since the AI is not perfect.

Some people are excited about the possibilities for learning; others wonder if it is worth the cost or worry about how it might affect critical thinking.