SandboxAQ integrates drug discovery models into Anthropic's Claude chatbot

SandboxAQ's physics models cut lab time

SandboxAQ's models aren't your typical AI: they use physics and real science equations to predict how molecules behave, cutting down on lab time.

With roots in Alphabet and leadership from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, SandboxAQ wants more people in pharma and industry to solve tough problems using these smarter tools.

Integrating with Claude makes its tech accessible to a wider crowd, especially where old software hasn't delivered real results.