SandboxAQ integrates drug discovery models into Anthropic's Claude chatbot
Technology
SandboxAQ just partnered with Anthropic to plug its scientific drug-discovery models into the Claude chatbot.
Now, researchers and pharma teams can tap into powerful AI tools just by chatting; no coding is needed.
The big goal is to make finding new medicines faster and way less expensive.
SandboxAQ's physics models cut lab time
SandboxAQ's models aren't your typical AI: they use physics and real science equations to predict how molecules behave, cutting down on lab time.
With roots in Alphabet and leadership from former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, SandboxAQ wants more people in pharma and industry to solve tough problems using these smarter tools.
Integrating with Claude makes its tech accessible to a wider crowd, especially where old software hasn't delivered real results.