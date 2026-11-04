Sandia scientists build model finding asteroid deflections 1,600 times faster
Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories just built a computer model that can figure out how to deflect dangerous asteroids way faster, more than 1,600 times quicker than earlier methods.
Their new model simulates how x-ray blasts could nudge an asteroid off course, opening up more ways to keep Earth safe from potential space threats.
Sandia simulations show hit side matters
The team combined two simulation programs, ALEGRA and SPARTA, to see exactly how x-rays affect an asteroid's surface and the cloud of debris that follows.
It turns out that which side you hit really matters for changing its path.
The model also helps scientists understand why knowing an asteroid's shape and orientation could be important when planning a deflection attempt, speeding up research so we are better prepared if a real threat shows up.