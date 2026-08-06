Sanjay Ghemawat leaves Google for Discovery Loop with Jeff Dean
After nearly three decades at Google, engineering legend Sanjay Ghemawat is leaving.
Alongside Jeff Dean, he helped build the tech that powers YouTube and Google Drive: think MapReduce, Bigtable, and the Google File System.
These systems made it possible for Google to handle massive amounts of data way before it was cool.
Discovery Loop AI startup accelerates research
Now, Ghemawat is teaming up with Dean again to launch Discovery Loop, an AI startup focused on speeding up scientific research through automation.
It's set up as a public benefit corporation and backed by Alphabet as a founding investor and cloud computing partner, with former Googler Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le joining in.
Even though Sundar Pichai wanted them to stay, both chose this new adventure hoping to shake up how science gets done.