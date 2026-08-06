Sanjay Ghemawat leaves Google for Discovery Loop with Jeff Dean

Now, Ghemawat is teaming up with Dean again to launch Discovery Loop, an AI startup focused on speeding up scientific research through automation.

It's set up as a public benefit corporation and backed by Alphabet as a founding investor and cloud computing partner, with former Googler Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le joining in.

Even though Sundar Pichai wanted them to stay, both chose this new adventure hoping to shake up how science gets done.