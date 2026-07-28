Sanofi India launches AccelRare AI for quicker rare disease diagnosis

Diagnosing rare diseases in India can take up to eight years because symptoms often look like common illnesses. AccelRare is here to change that.

While it doesn't replace doctors or final tests, it's a big help in narrowing things down quickly.

The tool uses a trusted medical database and keeps patient information anonymous for privacy.

Since its recent launch, around 600 cases have been started on the platform, with nearly half completed and many doctors coming back to use it again, all for free.