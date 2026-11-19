Santosh Dhungana study links Neoproterozoic mantle uplift to Great Unconformity
Ever wondered why more than a billion years of Earth's history has seemingly vanished? A new study led by Santosh Dhungana suggests the answer lies deep underground.
During the Neoproterozoic era, massive landmasses like Laurentia and North China were pushed up by mantle activity, leaving their ancient rocks exposed to erosion.
This wiped out layers of history and created what geologists call the "Great Unconformity."
Models show mantle reshaped Earth's surface
This Great Unconformity shows up in places like the Grand Canyon, where rocks from wildly different ages sit right next to each other.
Using computer models, researchers found that shifts in Earth's mantle really did shape our planet's surface in dramatic ways.
The study helps explain one of geology's biggest mysteries and reminds us that what happens deep inside Earth can totally reshape what we see on top.