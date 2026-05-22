SAP CEO Christian Klein rebuts saaspocalypse at Sapphire 2026

Christian Klein: SAP ERP AI backbone

Klein explained that SAP's ERP (enterprise resource planning) is basically the backbone for agentic AI.

As he put it, "AI agents don't work without a brain. The brain is SAP."

With 7.5 million connected data fields powering logistics, payroll, and finance, these systems help AI actually do its job.

SAP also rolled out a new migration tool to speed up setup and announced a $100 million fund to push partners onto its new agentic platform.