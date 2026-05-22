SAP CEO Christian Klein rebuts saaspocalypse at Sapphire 2026
At the Sapphire 2026 keynote, SAP CEO Christian Klein tackled worries that AI might make enterprise software irrelevant.
He pushed back against the so-called "SaaSpocalypse," which has wiped hundreds of billions off enterprise software stocks since February.
Klein made it clear: AI needs solid systems to work, and that's where SAP comes in.
Christian Klein: SAP ERP AI backbone
Klein explained that SAP's ERP (enterprise resource planning) is basically the backbone for agentic AI.
As he put it, "AI agents don't work without a brain. The brain is SAP."
With 7.5 million connected data fields powering logistics, payroll, and finance, these systems help AI actually do its job.
SAP also rolled out a new migration tool to speed up setup and announced a $100 million fund to push partners onto its new agentic platform.