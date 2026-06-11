Sapient Intelligence releases HRM-Text, a 1 billion-parameter AI, for $1,500

HRM-Text rivals larger models

HRM-Text holds its own against bigger models like Qwen and Llama, hitting solid scores on benchmarks (MMLU: 60.7%, GSM8K: 84.5%, MATH: 56.2%) while using way less data and computing power, using 100 to 900 times fewer training tokens and 96 to 432 times less estimated compute.

Now that it's available on GitHub for download, smaller teams and startups can actually afford to build custom AI without breaking the bank.

This could make advanced AI way more accessible for everyone.