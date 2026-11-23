Sarvam AI criticized for hosting Chinese models amid $346 million funding
Sarvam AI, an Indian startup, is catching heat for its new Token Factory platform.
While the company says it's building up India's AI scene, critics point out that many of the models it hosts are actually from China, not homegrown.
There's also some buzz about how Sarvam plans to use its massive $346 million funding from this year to truly boost local AI innovation.
Sarvam co-founder defends Indian infrastructure
Sarvam isn't backing down. Co-founder Pratyush Kumar says using Indian infrastructure is key for data control, and that their platform hosts multiple open-weight models on privately procured GPUs, while the company has also optimized its training stack for Blackwell GPUs.
Industry voices like Aakash Eknath Kadam admit it's tough for Indian startups to match global giants but suggest focusing on affordable, India-specific solutions could be a smart way forward while still working on big-picture AI projects.