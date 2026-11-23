Sarvam AI defends Chinese model inclusion, cites 105-billion GPU subsidy
Sarvam AI is facing questions for including Chinese AI models on its Token Factory platform, but the company says there's no need to worry.
Co-founder Pratyush Kumar clarified that government support only went toward building Sarvam's own 105-billion-parameter model from subsidized GPU access, not the foreign ones.
He added that these funds helped boost India's GPU cloud and overall AI infrastructure, even as some people raise concerns about relying on tech from Chinese companies such as DeepSeek and Moonshot AI.
Token Factory offers models through API
Token Factory, launched in November, lets users access a mix of global and local AI models through one API.
Some critics argue India should stick to homegrown tech, but Kumar says using cost-effective international models fits Sarvam's mission and helps meet the growing demand for AI in India.
He also reassured everyone that data stays local and performance isn't compromised: This approach ensures data residency and efficient performance for Indian enterprises.