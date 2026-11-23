Sarvam AI is facing questions for including Chinese AI models on its Token Factory platform, but the company says there's no need to worry.

Co-founder Pratyush Kumar clarified that government support only went toward building Sarvam's own 105-billion-parameter model from subsidized GPU access, not the foreign ones.

He added that these funds helped boost India's GPU cloud and overall AI infrastructure, even as some people raise concerns about relying on tech from Chinese companies such as DeepSeek and Moonshot AI.