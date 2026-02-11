Sarvam AI launches Arya, a new platform for autonomous AI systems
Sarvam AI just launched Arya, a new platform designed to help companies run reliable, autonomous AI systems—think smarter bots that can handle tricky tasks like pulling financial data without messing up.
The platform promises to keep your records safe
Arya promises four things: you can mix and match different AI tools, it keeps records safe from accidental changes, blends predictable steps with flexible agent moves, and lets you set everything up with simple config files.
It's built to handle huge reports with tons of details—something most regular bots struggle with.
Its ledger keeps a tamper-proof history for easy recovery
Arya uses a graph system to organize tasks so the AI can focus on smart decisions. Its ledger keeps a tamper-proof history for easy recovery or audits.
You can swap out models or test new versions easily.
Sarvam AI launched Arya in February 2026.