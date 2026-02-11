Sarvam AI's latest platform helps companies deploy AI agents efficiently

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Sarvam AI, has launched a new platform named Arya. The innovative solution is designed to help businesses deploy and manage complex AI agents in real-world production environments. The company claims that Arya can solve common failures seen when experimental multi-agent systems are integrated into large-scale business workflows.

Innovative design Designed to handle complex enterprise automation tasks Arya is specifically designed to handle complex enterprise automation tasks. It employs graph execution and immutable ledgers for reliability and recovery. The platform supports scalable, testable AI for finance and big data workflows, making it a handy tool for businesses dealing with large amounts of financial data or big data projects.

Advanced features Platform separates deterministic control flow from model intelligence Arya is built to structure how AI agents plan, execute, and recover across long, multi-step tasks such as financial data extraction and document processing. The platform separates deterministic control flow from model intelligence, allowing workflows to scale without breaking under growing complexity. This unique feature makes it a powerful tool for businesses dealing with complex and long-term projects.

Platform flexibility 'Controlled dynamism' is a unique feature of Arya At the core of Arya is a set of composable primitives—agents, nodes, task graphs, ledgers, and code interpreters—that developers can wire together to define workflows. The platform also introduces "controlled dynamism," allowing each step in a workflow to be configured as deterministic or agent-driven. This feature reduces unnecessary token usage and improves reliability across long chains of tasks.

