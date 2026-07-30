Sarvam AI launches Epoch Builder Edition for Indian language LLMs

Epoch Builder Edition is all about cutting India's reliance on foreign AI by offering tools tailored to local needs: think GPU clusters for training, reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), instruction tuning, API access, and on-premises deployment.

The platform includes curated datasets on Indian law and finance, plus toxicity checks.

Sarvam AI is teaming up with three IITs and two state governments to pilot projects in education and public services.

Private preview starts August 2026; general release is set for later this year.