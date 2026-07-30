Sarvam AI launches Epoch Builder Edition for Indian language LLMs
Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru startup, just rolled out Epoch Builder Edition, a platform that helps developers and researchers create large language models (LLMs) specifically for Indian languages.
It supports more than 10 languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, using advanced multilingual models trained on huge datasets.
Epoch Builder Edition offers GPU clusters
Epoch Builder Edition is all about cutting India's reliance on foreign AI by offering tools tailored to local needs: think GPU clusters for training, reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF), instruction tuning, API access, and on-premises deployment.
The platform includes curated datasets on Indian law and finance, plus toxicity checks.
Sarvam AI is teaming up with three IITs and two state governments to pilot projects in education and public services.
Private preview starts August 2026; general release is set for later this year.