Sarvam AI launches Indus full-stack platform keeping data in India
Technology
Sarvam AI just rolled out Indus, a full-stack AI platform built in India and powered by a massive 100-billion-parameter model.
The big deal? Indus lets businesses use advanced AI while keeping all their sensitive data safely within India's borders, a major plus for privacy.
Indus covers infrastructure models and apps
Indus is an all-in-one stack covering infrastructure, models, and apps, so companies don't have to rely on global providers.
It supports everything from multilingual content creation to data analysis and smart customer service.
Co-founder Pratyush Kumar says they're focused on helping Indian enterprises (big or small) get real value from homegrown AI tech.