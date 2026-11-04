Sarvam AI launches Prism, enterprise AI for automating company decisions
Technology
Sarvam AI just launched Prism, a new AI model built to help companies automate decisions: think smoother customer support or easier document analysis.
It runs on the Sarvam 105B base and can be customized to fit right into any company's workflow.
Prism achieves 89% cybersecurity accuracy
Prism is seriously quick, with a 44-millisecond response time, perfect for real-time tasks.
It's open for developers through an API, and you can tweak it thanks to its Apache 2.0 license.
On top of that, it beat out other models in performance tests (scoring 71.8 on average and 82.5 for Indian languages), and nailed an impressive 89% accuracy in cybersecurity benchmarks, making it reliable for everything from security checks to AI agent evaluations.