Sarvam AI launches Sarvam Dictate API for developers handling conversations
Sarvam AI just dropped Sarvam Dictate, a new speech-to-text API that works with English, Hinglish, and 22 Indian languages.
Aimed at developers, it's built to handle real conversations smoothly, even if you repeat yourself or use industry-specific words.
Fewer edits for Sarvam Dictate
It's pretty affordable at ₹0.50 per audio minute and lets you add up to 1,000 custom words for better accuracy.
In tests against Google's Gemini 3.5 Transcribe, it needed way fewer edits (40% less in English, 43% less in Indian languages, and an impressive 61% less in Hinglish), so your voice notes get transcribed more accurately.