Sarvam AI plans 1-trillion-parameter model to build homegrown Indian ecosystem
Sarvam AI, co-founded by Vivek Raghavan, is rolling out a massive 1-trillion-parameter AI model in the next six months.
Their big goal? Creating an all-in-one AI ecosystem for India that's truly homegrown.
Raghavan feels it's crucial for India to develop its own tech so we don't end up relying on foreign systems.
He even warned that without this push, India could become a "digital colony."
Sarvam AI prioritizes adoption and affordability
Instead of chasing flashy performance numbers, Sarvam AI wants its models and infrastructure to actually be used by people and businesses across India.
They're focusing on cost efficiency because companies are watching their budgets more closely these days.
The team also has international plans, with a new San Francisco office and a platform that aims to scale globally.
As for their upcoming model, they haven't decided yet if it'll be open source or proprietary, but they're all about making sure it's widely adopted.