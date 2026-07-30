Sarvam AI plans 1-trillion-parameter model to build homegrown Indian ecosystem

Sarvam AI, co-founded by Vivek Raghavan, is rolling out a massive 1-trillion-parameter AI model in the next six months.

Their big goal? Creating an all-in-one AI ecosystem for India that's truly homegrown.

Raghavan feels it's crucial for India to develop its own tech so we don't end up relying on foreign systems.

He even warned that without this push, India could become a "digital colony."