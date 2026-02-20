Sarvam AI to bring smart features to Nokia, HMD phones
Sarvam AI, an Indian-made artificial intelligence platform, is teaming up with HMD to bring smart features to upcoming Nokia and HMD feature phones.
Announced at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, this move means even basic phones will soon get a tech upgrade later this year.
Sarvam's 30B model likely to power these features
The integration aims to make advanced tech more accessible—think real-time chat support, problem-solving help, and support for multiple Indian languages right on affordable devices.
While details are still under wraps, Sarvam's 30B model is expected to power these features.
Existing Nokia feature phones that already use UPI through IVRS might get similar upgrades too.
This partnership marks a big step for Sarvam after launching its new AI models and the Indus app, pushing smart tech into more hands across India.