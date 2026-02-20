Sarvam AI to bring smart features to Nokia, HMD phones

Sarvam's 30B model likely to power these features

The integration aims to make advanced tech more accessible—think real-time chat support, problem-solving help, and support for multiple Indian languages right on affordable devices.

While details are still under wraps, Sarvam's 30B model is expected to power these features.

Existing Nokia feature phones that already use UPI through IVRS might get similar upgrades too.

This partnership marks a big step for Sarvam after launching its new AI models and the Indus app, pushing smart tech into more hands across India.