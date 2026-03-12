Sarvam AI's voice AI campaign reaches 5 million users

Sarvam AI, teaming up with EkStep Foundation and AI4Bharat, rolled out the "Listen at Scale" program, using voice AI to connect with people in their own languages. In just a 31-day period, it reached over 5 million users across healthcare, farming, and government services, clocking more than 7.4 million minutes of conversations.

The program made a difference fast. The National Health Authority connected with over 1.4 million seniors, helping more enroll in health schemes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities profiled over 400,000 individuals—generating nearly 51,000 actionable profiles for assistive devices and financial aid.

Piramal Foundation played a big part by running a peak of nearly 49,000 interactions in a single day and reaching over 16,000 panchayats during the campaign.

Their efforts improved policy accuracy to above 95% (in the campaign's later phase), showing how tech and community work can go hand-in-hand.