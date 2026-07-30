Sarvam announces Indian AI model with over 1 trillion parameters

The new Sarvam 105B model is priced at $0.80 per million tokens, making it far cheaper than options like OpenAI's GPT-5.4 Mini or Gemini 3.5 Flash.

It's already powering large-scale voice tech, and the company also offers Vision Edge for document intelligence and Vision 2.0 for better OCR in enterprise apps.

Odisha's government has even started using Vision Edge to digitize land records, showing how Sarvam is helping bring affordable, homegrown AI solutions to Indian businesses and public projects.