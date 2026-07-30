Meet Devendra Singh Chaplot, xAI veteran turned Sarvam advisor

Chaplot has an impressive academic record, having secured an All India Rank of 25 in the IIT-JEE entrance exam and an International Rank of 5 at the International Mathematics Olympiad, both in 2010.

He completed his BTech in Computer Science and Engineering with a minor in Applied Statistics from IIT Bombay in 2014.

He then pursued a PhD in Machine Learning at Carnegie Mellon University, focusing on autonomous navigation and embodied AI.