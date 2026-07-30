Sarvam Code AI agent is here: How it helps you?
What's the story
Sarvam Code, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, has been introduced today. The innovative platform simplifies complex coding tasks by breaking them down into manageable steps. It not only writes and tests each change but also saves checkpoints along the way. This unique feature ensures that developers can easily pick up from where they left off if something goes wrong or a path reaches a dead end.
Adaptive approach
Real-time steering and goal changes
Sarvam Code is designed to handle refactor, migration, or performance problems that cross services.
It works through one part at a time while keeping the original goal on the plan.
This adaptive approach allows developers to steer their work in real-time. They can change goals, move steps, or even stop the current approach without losing any progress made so far.
Specialized training
Task-specific model training
Sarvam Code also has the ability to train a task-specific model during its run. This is done using your data and requirements, which are then applied to the job at hand.
For instance, in underwriting, this could mean training on specific risk parameters.
The tool also allows developers to choose different models for different tasks during the same run.
Cost-effective solution
Pay-for-completed-work model
Sarvam Code follows a pay-for-completed-work model, meaning you are only charged for the work that has been completed. Retries and dead ends aren't billed to you, making it a cost-effective solution for developers.