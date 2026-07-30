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Home / News / Technology News / Sarvam Code AI agent is here: How it helps you?
Sarvam Code AI agent is here: How it helps you?
Sarvam Code follows a pay-for-completed-work model

Sarvam Code AI agent is here: How it helps you?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 30, 2026
05:10 pm
What's the story

Sarvam Code, a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool, has been introduced today. The innovative platform simplifies complex coding tasks by breaking them down into manageable steps. It not only writes and tests each change but also saves checkpoints along the way. This unique feature ensures that developers can easily pick up from where they left off if something goes wrong or a path reaches a dead end.

Adaptive approach

Real-time steering and goal changes

Sarvam Code is designed to handle refactor, migration, or performance problems that cross services.

It works through one part at a time while keeping the original goal on the plan.

This adaptive approach allows developers to steer their work in real-time. They can change goals, move steps, or even stop the current approach without losing any progress made so far.

Specialized training

Task-specific model training

Sarvam Code also has the ability to train a task-specific model during its run. This is done using your data and requirements, which are then applied to the job at hand.

For instance, in underwriting, this could mean training on specific risk parameters.

The tool also allows developers to choose different models for different tasks during the same run.

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Cost-effective solution

Pay-for-completed-work model

Sarvam Code follows a pay-for-completed-work model, meaning you are only charged for the work that has been completed. Retries and dead ends aren't billed to you, making it a cost-effective solution for developers.

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