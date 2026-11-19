In response to the criticism, Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar said, "The token factory is running on GPUs privately procured by Sarvam."

The company also clarified that it had previously used subsidized GPU access under the IndiaAI Mission for training its own models.

This program provided a 40% discount on GPU access, which was used to develop open-weight models later published on Hugging Face and AIKosh under permissive licenses.

Kumar added that Sarvam's access to these GPUs ended in March 2026.